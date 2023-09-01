MSG Sphere to display 'all 32 NFL team helmets' in new campaign with YouTube, NFL Sunday Ticket

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new collaboration between the MSG Sphere and YouTube marks the first-ever brand campaign specifically designed for the Exosphere.

According to a news release on Friday, the new campaign will be in support of the NFL Sunday Ticket, a subscription that allows football fans to watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

The multi-week campaign will feature an animation that transforms the exterior of the Sphere into the helmets of all 32 NFL teams. It will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, and last through the beginning of the NFL season.

“It’s only fitting that YouTube, one of the most respected and important media platforms in the world, is launching the first-ever brand campaign on the Exosphere to support NFL Sunday Ticket,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy & Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. “I can’t wait to see how NFL fans react once they see their team on the biggest LED screen in the world.”

The Exosphere is the largest LED screen on Earth, according to a spokesperson for the Sphere, and consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks that each contain individual LED diodes. Additionally, each diode is capable of displaying 256 million different colors.

“Using the Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas for a brand campaign that combines two of the most widely recognized brands – YouTube and the NFL —resulted in an immersive experience that engages audiences ahead of the start of the season and the launch of NFL Sunday Ticket,” said David Hopkinson, President and Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across Sphere Entertainment and the MSG family of companies. “This activation spotlights the immense opportunity for brands on the Exosphere, which has quickly become an iconic global landmark since it illuminated earlier this summer.”