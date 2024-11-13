Mr. Piffles, canine companion to Vegas headliner Piff the Magic Dragon, dies shy of 17th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Piff the Magic Dragon announced that his canine companion Mr. Piffles has died.

“For over fifteen years I’ve had the privilege and the pleasure of being upstaged and outshone night after night by Mr. Piffles," said Piff the Magic Dragon. "He came into my life when I had nothing, and set me on the path to a career I could only dream of. In the beginning, I may have rescued him, but in the end, he rescued me.”

WATCH| A tribute to Mr. Piffles

A tribute to Mr. Piffles, courtesy of Piff the Magic Dragon



The Flamingo will hold a special ceremony Wednesday at 5 p.m., celebrating the life and legacy of Mr. Piffles with the opening of "Mr. Piffles’ Magical Playground," a dog-friendly space dedicated to the memory of Mr. Piffles on what would have been his 17th birthday.

Mr Piffles was born in 2007 and has performed over 5,000 times, most notably capturing the hearts of a nation on America’s Got Talent. For the past decade, he has performed nightly at Flamingo Las Vegas.

“Mr. Piffles graced our stage with his unique charm and indifference, embodying one of the greatest canine talents to ever perform on AGT,” said Sam Donnelly, America’s Got Talent Executive Producer. “He was loved by everyone who saw his act, and his partnership with Piff was a truly magical bond that will forever leave a lasting impact on our hearts.”

Piff and Mr. Piffles would perform at venues ranging from Radio City Music Hall to Shakespeare’s Globe, even opening for Mumford and Sons and sharing the stage with Shania Twain. In 2024, the pair were named The Magic Castle Magician of the Year.

As painful as his loss is, however, a part of him will live on as he is survived by Mr. Piffles the Second, a genetically identical clone.