LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas was the number one moving destination in 2020.

This is a change from 2019 when Las Vegas didn't even rank in the top ten.

But according to Penske Truck Rental, in 2020 the city pushed Phoenix down to second place.

Penske created the list based on one-way truck rentals.

The company also said Texas had a strong showing with 4 of its cities in the top 10.