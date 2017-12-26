Movie theaters packed on Christmas Day

Austin Carter
8:19 PM, Dec 25, 2017

Movie theaters in Las Vegas were packed for one of the busiest days theaters see all year. Austin Carter reports.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Movie theaters in Las Vegas were packed for the second busiest movie-watching day of the year.

13 Action News went by the AMC at Rainbow and Smoke Ranch where the parking lot was full.

Many movie go-ers tell us heading to the movies on Christmas Day is simply a tradition.

"I go with my friends to see a movie and then we all get Chinese after," said one woman.
"We go traditionally every Christmas and pick out a movie that we all like."

Christmas Day is known as the second busiest movie day of the year, behind Thanksgiving.

