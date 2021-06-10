Mount Charleston customers currently without power as safety precaution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy turned off the power on Mount Charleston shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

There are 457 customers currently without power.

NV Energy warned residents earlier that a shutdown may be required in an effort to prevent wildfire.

It is called a Public Safety Outage Management event and it happens when it is very hot, very dry and windy. It is not unusual for NV Energy to shut off power if wildfire conditions are elevated.

During a PSOM event, a drive-thru resource center is made available to the residents.

The resource center was open from 6 to 8 p.m and will be open to 8 p.m. today at the Retreat at Charleston Peak on Kyle Canyon Road.

The power is expected to be restored around 10 a.m. NV Energy says no other outages are planned for today.