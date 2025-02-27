Motown Extreme: A family-run tribute to music history thrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just off the Strip, the legacy of Motown lives on through Motown Extreme, a high-energy tribute show that celebrates the iconic sounds of The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and more.

Five days a week, the Bragg family and their dedicated performers bring the magic of Motown to audiences at their independently owned theater on Las Vegas Boulevard near Silverado Ranch. For 65-year-old Ausar Bragg, Motown Extreme is more than a show—it’s a legacy built from a lifetime in music.

Bragg, a Compton native, has performed around the world, including on the Las Vegas Strip. But in 2015, he and his three sons decided to take a leap of faith, leaving behind corporate-backed productions to create their own venue.

"Motown is tied to every fabric of our life," Bragg says. "When we hear these songs, they remind us of family, history, and the moments that shaped us."

Before the lights turn on each night, the Bragg family does it all—setting up chairs, running lights, managing sound, and serving food. But when the show starts, they transform into the stars of the stage.

His son J Royal plays Michael Jackson, a dream role for the young performer.

"At a young age, I get to play Michael, one of my biggest inspirations. I’ve grown so much as a performer and as a person," J Royal shares.

Bragg’s eldest son, High End, emphasizes the personal stakes in running their own venue.

"Not only is this a family business, but we’re the ones putting in the time and effort to make sure it works. It’s ours."

For Bragg, Motown Extreme is more than just entertainment—it’s a tribute to the Black artists who broke racial barriers in music.

"Back then, there was segregation—a line in the middle, with Blacks on one side and whites on the other.

But The Temptations talked about how the music broke that barrier and took the line away," Bragg recalls.

Crowds at Motown Extreme reflect that unity, with people from all backgrounds dancing, clapping, and singing along to the timeless hits.

Mr. Spotlight and his brothers say they see it as an opportunity to honor Motown’s influence.

"This is a portion of history people should appreciate. So many great Black artists paved the way for us."

J Royal adds, "When we perform these songs, it gives me a sense of warmth—knowing how great these artists were. We’re just a fraction of what they did back in the day."

For those looking to relive the golden era of Motown, Motown Extreme offers shows Thursday through Monday. Motown Extreme is located at 9175 South Las Vegas Blvd, and tickets can be purchased at MotownExtreme.com.