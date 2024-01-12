Motorcyclist left in critical condition following east valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a collision that left one person in critical condition in eastern valley on Friday morning.

According to LVMPD, the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harris Avenue at 7:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist has been transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries. All vehicles remained on the scene, and police do not suspect impairment as a factor at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing," police noted in a release.

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as more details become available.