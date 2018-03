A motorcycle rider was seriously injured after crashing on West Pecan Valley Avenue and Pandur Street, near Grand Teton Drive and Cimarron Road.

Las Vegas police say that 36-year-old John McGahee was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle overturned while traveling east on Pecan Valley Avenue around 6:13 p.m. Saturday.

McGahee was taken to the hospital by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is under investigation. Police say McGahee showed signs of impairment.