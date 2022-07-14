Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on Lakeshore Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preliminary investigation revealed that on July 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Nevada State Police responded to a reported fatal crash at the location of eastbound Lakeshore Rd, just east of BB Residence Rd.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a black Indian Scout motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Lakeshore Rd. at approximately 11:00 p.m. on July 9.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle failed to maintain its travel lane striking the southeast curb. The motorcycle traveled into the native desert terrain, just east of Lakeshore Rd. where it overturned. As the motorcycle overturned the rider was ejected.

The rider was identified as Richard Anthony Carrabello, a 63-year-old male from North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carrabello succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This marks the 30th fatal crash in 2022 for Nevada State Police, resulting in 36 fatalities so far.