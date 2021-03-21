UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Sunday's fatal motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 24: The Clark County Coroner has identified the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Gregory Lawrence Guzman from Las Vegas. Guzman's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the incident was ruled an accident.

On March 21 at about 2:51 a.m., a fatal traffic collision happened at East Tropicana Avenue and South Mountain Vista Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2009 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle was traveling west on East Tropicana Avenue at high speed approaching a green traffic signal located at South Mountain Vista Street.

At the same time, police say, a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling east on East Tropicana Avenue in a single left-turn lane approaching a flashing yellow left-turn arrow traffic signal located at S. Mountain Vista Street.

According to police, the Chrysler turned left at the intersection and was struck by the approaching motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and came to rest in the roadway. Arriving medical personnel determined that the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The driver and front passenger of the Chrysler were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center's trauma unit in critical condition, authorities say.

An investigator from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner responded to the collision scene and pronounced the motorcyclist's death.

The death marks the 22nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.