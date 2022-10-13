Mother of Tuesday's police shooting and house fire suspect speaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amy Ellsworth says she's lost for words at what has took place in the last 24 hours.

From a house fire to her her son pointing a gun at police.

"He's a good person that had a mental breakdown," Ellsworth said.

Her son, Mark Ellsworth, 19, chopped his bed into pieces with an ax, according to Ellsworth.

From there, she and her family left the house and she called 911. She warned Henderson police that her son would 'attempt to fight them until they shoot him.'

When officers arrived Mark had a gun in his hand and pointed it at the officers, according to the police report.

From there, officers shot at him but the bullets did not strike him.

While the incident was happening several 911 calls we're made about black smoke and flames coming from the house.

Henderson Fire responded to extinguish the fire. The house is not livable as of now.

“Our heartbreak over the house is nothing compared to the heartbreak over our son.” said Amy.

For those battling mental health issues and/or need assistance, click here.

The National Hotline for Suicide is 988.