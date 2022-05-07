Mother meets baby after an extended battle with COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After 98 days of overcoming a difficult battle with COVID-19, Rowena was finally able to meet her little one baby Oliver now she is here at Southern Hills Hospital meeting those men and women who helped her get through it all.

It's a day Rowena Salas never thought would happen.

Meeting the people who helped save her life.

"When she was introducing all of them, the care that they provided makes me tear up right now, just talking about it." Salas said.

It was an emotional reunion as doctors and nurses gathered in front of southern hills hospital to see Rowena for the first time since she was released from the hospital.

Salas faced a battle of a lifetime.

The night before Thanksgiving last year she had serious complications with her pregnancy.

She was struggling to breathe and was taken to Southern Hills where she gave birth prematurely to baby Oliver she was also diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19.

Days later she says her health deteriorated rapidly and Rowena was then taken to sunrise hospital and put on life support.

Salas was on a ventilator and doctors said they had little hope that she would recover.

"I didn't see my kids for three months; I didn't see the world for three months."

After a week in the neonatal unit, Oliver went home. His mother remained in a coma.

During that time channel 13 met Oliver and spoke with Salas's brother.

Tyler Eastman feared his sister wasn't going to make it. But Rowena, he says, fought to get back to her babies.

"It motivated me to push through and survive."

The impossible became possible and on March 3 Rowena was finally able to meet her baby.

Despite the joyful reunion, Salas says she still has a major pain in her heart.