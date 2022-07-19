Mother and son named in ‘apparent murder-suicide’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department identified two people who were found dead in an apparent “murder-suicide” as 15-year-old Marcello Santos and 37-year-old Marcella Scott.

Las Vegas police say a mother shot her teenage son before shooting herself in a northeast valley home.

The two were found unresponsive inside a home in the 3800 block of Via Lucia Drive (in the area of Pecos Road and Alexander Road) just before 8 p.m. on July 13.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the woman shot and killed her son before taking her own life," police stated.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.