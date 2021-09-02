Mosquitoes in Clark County test positive for West Nile Virus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mosquitoes trapped by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program in the 89014 ZIP code have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first this season in Clark County.

The Health District is reminding people that “yes” there are mosquitoes in Southern Nevada, and to protect themselves from mosquito bites when they are outdoors.

Each year, the Health District urges people to “Fight the Bite” by taking these simple steps:

Eliminate standing water. Tip and toss water that may accumulate in items around the home, including in planters, buckets, tires, and anywhere water may collect. Maintain swimming pools and check yards for areas of sprinkler run-off. Even a small amount of standing water can support mosquito breeding.

Prevent mosquito bites. Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-undecanone. Wear pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors.

Report mosquito activity. Call the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at (702) 759-1633 to make a report. To report a green pool, people should contact their local code enforcement agency. More resources and contact information are available on the Health District’s website.

Mosquito activity has been mild in Southern Nevada this season, and last year only one case of West Nile virus was reported in a Clark County resident. However, it is important to remember that West Nile virus and other diseases transmitted by mosquitoes can be serious and sometimes fatal. In 2019, the Health District reported 34 neuroinvasive West Nile cases, including two deaths, and nine non-neuroinvasive cases.

West Nile virus is commonly transmitted to people from the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people (eight out of 10) will not develop any symptoms. Some people (about one in five) will develop less severe illness. Their symptoms can include a fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and skin rash. Serious and every life-threatening illness can occur in some individuals. About one in 150 people infected with West Nile virus develop the more severe, neuroinvasive form of the illness. More information about West Nile virus is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.

The Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program staff sets traps throughout Clark County from April through October each year and submits specimens to the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory for analysis. To date, the Health District has set 1,978 traps and submitted 1,266 sample pools, representing 17,317 mosquitoes for analysis.