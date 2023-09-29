Morning Meet Ups give Henderson residents chance to talk with city council members

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Morning Meet ups are coming to various Henderson locations, offering residents unique opportunitites to connect with their local representation.

City council members from all four wards will host their own Morning Meet Up, each at coffee shops around the city.

According to a statement from the City of Henderson, residents are invited to enjoy breakfast treats, ask questions, and learn about updates happening in their community.

No RSVPs are required and attendance is open to all residents.

The schedule for the meet ups are as follows:

Ward II Councilman Dan Shaw



Thursday, Oct. 5 | 9 a.m.

Founder’s Coffee

3512 St. Rose Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89052

Ward III Councilwoman Carrie Cox



Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 9 a.m.

Mothership Coffee

2708 N. Green Valley Pkwy.

Henderson, NV 89014

Ward IV Councilman Dan Stewart



Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 8 a.m.

Makers & Finders

75 S. Valle Verde Dr. Suite 260

Henderson, NV 89012

Ward I Councilman Jim Seebock



Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 8 a.m.

Coo Coo’s Cafe

19 Pacific Ave.

Henderson, NV 89015

More about the events can be found here on the City of Henderson website.