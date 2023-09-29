Watch Now
Morning Meet Ups give Henderson residents chance to talk with city council members

Carrie Cox (Ward 3) at a Morning Meet Up with Henderson residents. (Credit: City of Henderson)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 20:29:20-04

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Morning Meet ups are coming to various Henderson locations, offering residents unique opportunitites to connect with their local representation.

City council members from all four wards will host their own Morning Meet Up, each at coffee shops around the city.

According to a statement from the City of Henderson, residents are invited to enjoy breakfast treats, ask questions, and learn about updates happening in their community.

No RSVPs are required and attendance is open to all residents.

The schedule for the meet ups are as follows:

Ward II Councilman Dan Shaw

  • Thursday, Oct. 5 | 9 a.m.
  • Founder’s Coffee
  • 3512 St. Rose Pkwy.
  • Henderson, NV 89052

Ward III Councilwoman Carrie Cox

  • Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 9 a.m.
  • Mothership Coffee
  • 2708 N. Green Valley Pkwy.
  • Henderson, NV 89014

Ward IV Councilman Dan Stewart

  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 8 a.m.
  • Makers & Finders
  • 75 S. Valle Verde Dr. Suite 260
  • Henderson, NV 89012

Ward I Councilman Jim Seebock

  • Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 8 a.m.
  • Coo Coo’s Cafe
  • 19 Pacific Ave.
  • Henderson, NV 89015

More about the events can be found here on the City of Henderson website.

