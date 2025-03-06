Morgan Freeman named grand marshal for Las Vegas NASCAR race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may recognize the face at the front of this year's NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Actor Morgan Freeman, the voice of generations, has been named grand marshal of the Pennzoil 400 race on March 16.

It's a true honor to be part of such an incredible tradition, and I can't wait to see the energy, passion, and excitement that fills the track. Let's rev up those engines and make this race unforgettable!

His involvement with NASCAR extends beyond just an interest. He has actively brought the sport's rich history and stories to a broader audience. Known for his voice, he has narrated several documentaries about NASCAR, capturing the sport's drama and passion while highlighting the legendary figures and memorable moments that have defined it. His deep connection to the racing world has helped bridge the gap between Hollywood and the NASCAR community, giving fans a unique perspective on the sport's enduring appeal.

Freeman will join a list of distinguished guests who have also delivered the command at LVMS:



Las Vegas Raider A.J. Cole

Vegas Golden Knight Adin Hill

Former Vegas Golden Knight William Carrier

Car builder Carroll Shelby

Actor Mark Wahlberg

Comedian Tim Allen

Former Raiders Marcus Allen and Derek Carr

Actor Cole Hauser

Socialite Kim Kardashian

Country music group Rascal Flatts

Noted broadcaster Brent Musburger

Musician John Fogerty

UFC President Dana White

LVMS's spring 2025 NASCAR weekend begins on Thursday with the hauler parade on the Las Vegas Strip and racing action starts Friday with the Ecosave 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be on Saturday afternoon, followed on Sunday by the Pennzoil 400. There also will be two nights of racing on the LVMS dirt oval for the season-opening events of the Kubota High Limit Racing Series.

For more information on the Pennzoil 400 race weekend, visit this link or call 1-800-644-4444.