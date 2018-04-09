More than 100K in Las Vegas this week for NAB Show

You might notice a few extra cars and increased foot traffic around the Las Vegas Convention Center this week.

That's because more than 100,000 people are in town for the National Association of Broadcasters show.

NAB, as it is also known, is the 3rd largest convention held in Las Vegas. There will be attendess from approximately 160 countries at this year's show.

Some of the special speakers at this year's show include "Marvel's Jessica Jones" executive producer Melissa Rosenberg, Marian Pittman from Cox Media Group, Robin Roberts from ABC's "Good Morning America," David Julian Gray with NPR, Twitch vice president Benjamin Vallat, Tenderfoot TV co-founder Donald Albright, "Stranger Things 2" producer Christina Graff and many more.

The show will end April 12.