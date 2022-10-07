More than 1,000 people without power in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 1,000 people are without power in northwest Las Vegas on Friday morning.

The impacted NV Energy customers are in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. According to NV Energy, an estimated 1,172 customers are without power after an outage that was reported at 5:57 a.m.

An additional 145 customers have been without power in the area of Craig Road and Jones Boulevard since 5:50 a.m.

The cause of both outages is under investigation, according to NV Energy.

This is a developing story.