Additional students return to classrooms in Clark County Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the first day of a school setting again on Thursday for several additional students in the valley.

Earlier this week, Wengert Elementary School students were greeted with balloons and music.

Pre-K through 3rd-grade students have been broken up into three different groups.

One group stays home full time while the other two are on a hybrid-learning model.

And one of those groups had in-person learning Monday and Tuesday while the other now has in-person learning Thursday and Friday.

"Let's face it. We all went into education to be with kids and to teach kids. And for us it's just so exciting to have them back on campus and to be able to help them." said Kim Swoboda from Wengert Elementary School.

More grade levels are returning to class later this month, with some middle and high school students set to begin hybrid learning March 22.