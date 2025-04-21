More drivers are holding onto their cars as prices and inflation rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're still cruising around in your "Old Faithful," you're not alone. A growing number of drivers across the U.S. are choosing to hold on to their vehicles longer rather than trade them in, as rising prices, inflation, and tariffs make purchasing a new car less appealing.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to drivers and industry experts to learn more about the latest trends.

According to a recent study by S&P Global Mobility, the average vehicle on American roads is now 12.6 years old—the oldest average age ever recorded. That’s a sign of the times, as car prices, interest rates, and even insurance premiums continue to climb.

Las Vegas driver Iona Desa has no plans to part with her 2000 Toyota Camry, which she’s owned since 2006. With 156,000 miles and no car payments, she says keeping her car makes more sense than ever.

“I love my car, it's reliable,” Desa said. “I’ve had no problems with it, even in this heat. Everyone tells me to get a new car, and I’m like, for what? As long as I keep the service and do the oil changes, everything is good.”

And she’s not the only one who feels that way.

John Treanor, a spokesperson with AAA, says the trend isn’t just about holding on—it's about holding up. Thanks to better automotive technology and consistent maintenance, cars today are built to last longer than ever before.

“The average car you see on the streets is getting older. It's almost a teenager at 12 and a half years,” Treanor said. “You can have a car that is 20 or 25 years old that’s still running, if it's a good reputable brand and you’re doing basic maintenance and upkeep on it.”

He credits consumers for pushing the industry to create better, longer-lasting vehicles.

“If you get things like oil changes, take care of your fluids and battery, you can really prolong the life of your car and get hundreds of thousands of miles out of it,” Treanor said.

While some drivers are sticking with what they’ve got, others are opting for gently used vehicles instead of buying new. Las Vegas resident David Medina says he recently bought a used car from a friend rather than paying dealership prices.

“Whatever is a good price and gets me from point A to B,” Medina said.

Experts say that with tariffs on imported vehicles possibly driving up prices even further, older vehicles may stick around even longer.

And if you're behind the wheel of a high-mileage car? With regular maintenance and a bit of care, experts say there's no reason it can't keep rolling for years to come.