Moped rider injured, dog killed in collision on east side of Las Vegas valley

Posted at 4:05 PM, May 17, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moped rider is in critical condition and a dog is dead after an incident on Monday morning.

Las Vegas police say they received a call at approximately 9:26 a.m. about a moped collision on Bryce Canyon Avenue near Mt. Hood Street.

Witness statements and evidence on the scene indicated 55-year-old Wayne Shiffer was riding his moped eastbound on Bryce Canyon.

A small dog ran out into the street and the front of the moped hit the dog.

The dog ran back to his property where he was found by his owners. They transported him to a vet, but the dog was pronounced dead.

The moped rider was transported to UMC Trauma.

The collision is still under investigation.

