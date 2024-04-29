Monthlong trail hunt encourages outdoor adventures in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Henderson has an exciting challenge to encourage everyone to hit the trails in May.

Starting Wednesday, May 1, 25 treasure boxes will be hidden throughout Henderson with an opportunity to win prizes inside. The city says the first person to find the treasure box on one of Henderson's various trails will discover a certificate inside that can be redeemed for prizes.

Even if someone finds box but isn't the first, that person can take a selfie with the box and email the photo to COHOutdoorRecreation@cityofhenderson.com to be entered into a weekly raffle for additional prizes.

The hunt will last all month long. For rules and more information, click HERE.

