Monster Jam rolls into Thomas and Mack August 4-6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monster truck fans are dusting off their earmuffs as Monster Jam returns to the Thomas and Mack Center August 4-6. The motorsport tour is bringing the adrenaline rush to its spectators with 12,000-pound trucks flipping mid-air, spinning around in donuts, and tearing up the dirt laid packed onto the arena floor.

“This crazy dream started of mine when I was 6 years old,” said Armando Castro, Monster Jam driver who pilots the El Toro Loco truck. “I like to describe Monster Jam in three words: ‘unscripted,’ ‘unexpected,’ and ‘unforgettable.”

The Monster Jam World tour has been making hearts pound since 1992. The competition tests speed and skill. Trained, world-champion athletes compete leading up to the World Finals in May 2024 in Los Angeles. The competitions test the physical strength and mental stamina of the male and female drivers, as well as the dexterity to control the machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

Fans can purchase tickets at MonsterJam.com.

Friday, August 4, 2023

Event Time – 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Event Time – 1:00PM & 7:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM–12:00 PM (Sat. 1pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Event Time – 1:00 PM

Pit Party open from 10:30 AM–12:00 PM (Sun. 1pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)