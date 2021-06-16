Money coming in July for most Nevada families with children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of the American Rescue Plan, families across the country could receive $3,000 per child for children 6-17 and $3,600 per child for children under 6 after the Child Tax Credit (CTC) temporality expanded. Half of the credit will be advanced through monthly installments this year, with the other half available in 2021 tax refunds.
Beginning in July, most Nevada families will receive monthly checks that range from $250 (for children 6-17) to $300 (for children under 6). Most families are not yet aware of the money coming their way – but these funds are likely to make a tremendous difference in their lives
To quality, Nevada families will need to have either a 2019 or 2020 tax return on file with the IRS OR use the IRS’ non-filer tool to enter any relevant information. They will also need to use the tool to access the advance child tax credit payments for new children born in 2021. If they previously used the non-filer tool to access stimulus payments, that will function similarly to if they had a 2019 or 2020 tax return on file.