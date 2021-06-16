Money coming in July for most Nevada families with children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As part of the American Rescue Plan, families across the country could receive $3,000 per child for children 6-17 and $3,600 per child for children under 6 after the Child Tax Credit (CTC) temporality expanded. Half of the credit will be advanced through monthly installments this year, with the other half available in 2021 tax refunds.

Beginning in July, most Nevada families will receive monthly checks that range from $250 (for children 6-17) to $300 (for children under 6). Most families are not yet aware of the money coming their way – but these funds are likely to make a tremendous difference in their lives