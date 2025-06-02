Mojave Max contest opens countywide for the first time in 25 years, first winners crowned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 25 years, the Mojave Max Emergence Contest was only open to elementary school students. That all changed this year.

In celebration of their Silver Anniversary, The Clark County Desert Conservation Program hosted its first-ever countywide contest, allowing all Clark County residents to guess when Mojave Max would emerge from brumation. The turnout? More than 1,500 guesses from residents.

WATCH | The winners of the countywide Mojave Max Emergence Contest discuss their guess submission

Though the Mojave Max team recently visited students at Elaine Wynn Elementary School to celebrate a student’s near-perfect guess, they also invited the winners of the countywide contest to the Springs Preserve for a special prize presentation (and a guest appearance from the Mojave Max mascot).

The Soranaka family put a lot of thought into their guess — 12:33 p.m. on May 8 — factoring in the weather and position of the sun. Their work paid off when Mojave Max emerged at 2:09 p.m. on May 8, earning them the title of the first countywide Mojave Max Emergence Contest winners.