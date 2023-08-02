Mojave High School wrestling coach accused of 'possible sexual assault of student,' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 25-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the sexual assault of a child on Monday, according to North Las Vegas Police Department.

During an investigation into the "possible sexual assault" of an adult female, who was a student at Mohave High School at the time of the alleged incidents.

The suspect — identified as Rene Ruiz — was employed by Clark County School Department during the 2022-2023 school year as a temporary wrestling coach at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas.

Police say he was recently let go before his arrest, and they do not believe the incident happen on school district property.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday on charges of "sexual assault, lewdness, school employee engaging in sexual acts with a pupil 16 years of age or older, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

Anyone who may have been a victim of Ruiz or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.