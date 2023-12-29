Shed fire in Mohave County under investigation after one found dead

YUCCA, Ariz. (KTNV) — Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that killed one person in Yucca, a small community of about 100 people located about 25 miles south of Kingman on Interstate 40, on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call regarding a shed fire in the 1700 block of La Cienega Ranch Road around 8:13 p.m. Deputies arriving on the scene found two sheds fully engulfed in flames. Additional support from Golden Valley Fire District would arrive at the scene.

Investigators would find a deceased victim inside one of the sheds after the fire was extinguished. The homeowner would tell officers that she and her male roommate were in a verbal altercation earlier in the evening before he would leave the residence on foot.

Several hours later, she received a notification from her camera system that motion was detected near the shed, but she told police that she had assumed her roommate was simply back on the property. Approximately 30 minutes later, another motion alert would warn of a fire in the shed.

Police say an initial review of the homeowner's footage shows no signs of foul play, though all footage is still being thoroughly reviewed for evidence.

"The deceased victim was conveyed by the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification," MCSO noted in a release. "This investigation is ongoing."