Mohave County officials issue warning ahead of mosquito fogging

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Mohave County officials are getting ready to spray for mosquitoes.

This is scheduled to happen on Monday, Aug. 14 beginning after 8 p.m. Officials said this will be in Mohave Valley, Arizona, which is 30 minutes south of Laughlin.

The following areas will be affected:



Willow Road south to Laguna Road, east and west between Mohave Valley Highway and Mountain View Road

Willow Road north to King Street and east and west from Boundary Peak to Aquarius Drive

Laguna Road from Mountain View Road to Vanderslice Road, and south to Maverick Drive.

This includes two communities in that area, the River Valley High School and Mohave Valley Community Park.

Mohave County Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Division

The Environmental Protection Agency has a few tips to reduce being exposed to insecticides during the spraying process.



Stay inside with windows closed.

Consider turning off air conditioning when spraying happens.

If you're outside, avoid eye contact with the spray. If you get pesticide in your eyes, immediately rinse them with water or eye drops.

Bring laundry and toys inside before spraying begins and wash with soap and water if they are exposed to pesticides while spraying.

Bring your pets inside.

Cover swimming pool surfaces.

County officials said the pesticide is made from pyrethrins, which are the same insecticides that are used in products like indoor bug bombs, human head lice treatments, and pet flea sprays.

They add the pesticide concentrations are small and that people won't need to relocate during spraying.