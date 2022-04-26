Mobile home fire leads to one deceased, Moapa Valley Fire District says

LOGANDALE, Nev. (KTNV) — On April 23, the Moapa Valley Fire District said they responded to a mobile home fire at 2120 Ash St. in Logandale, NV.

The fire department said they arrived with the home completely engulfed in flames. Fire crews were forced to extinguish the fire from the outside due to the intensity of the fire, access to the structure, large amounts of ammunition actively discharging, and the large amount of personal belongings in and around the structure,

During the incident, it was reported that the homeowner was possibly inside the structure. Due to the compromised structural integrity of the structure’s main floor and the fear of collapse, crews were not able to make entry to conduct a search for the homeowner.

On April 24, fire crews said they conducted a search for the homeowner from the exterior of the structure and could not find a body.

On Monday at 4 p.m., fire crews and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they returned to the scene and conducted a search of the structure from the exterior. During the search, a body was located. The case has been turned over to the Clark County Coroner’s Office for identifying the body and determining the cause and manner of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation according to a press release.