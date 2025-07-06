Mob Museum seeks historical artifacts, issues call for community contributions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Got mob-era artifacts? The Mob Museum wants to give them a new home.

The Mob Museum is home to a collection of items from Las Vegas' early days as a hub for mob activity, according to a museum spokesperson. Now, the Mob Museum is calling upon the community for "rare, original artifacts," they shared. These items should be unique with intriguing backstories that "capture the grit, glamour and underworld intrigue of Mob-era Vegas," said the museum's spokesperson.

The Mob Museum

Examples of artifacts the museum is searching for include:



Showgirl costumes

Well-preserved casino uniforms

Musical instruments played by prominent Las Vegas entertainers

Vintage vehicles driven by mobsters

Casino equipment used in "illicit operations"

Any other personal belongings of mob members and/or law enforcement figures.

Wondering where your artifacts could be featured? Take a peek inside the Mob Museum:

A walkthrough of the Mob Museum's interior, courtesy of the Mob Museum.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the public to contribute to the cultural fabric of our community and see their treasured pieces of Las Vegas history preserved and become part of an accredited and award-winning Museum's collection. Artifacts will not only be showcased for the hundreds of thousands of guests who visit the Museum each year but will also help tell the story of an important chapter of our city's history for generations to come." — Geoff Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs

The Mob Museum

Artifacts are being accepted by the museum until August 31, according to a museum spokesperson.

If you have pieces you'd like to submit for consideration, the Mob Museum's curatorial team will review submissions sent through this link: https://themobmuseum.org/call-for-las-vegas-artifacts/

If artifacts are accepted, their owners will be contacted directly by the museum, the spokesperson shared.