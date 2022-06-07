MLB Jr. Home Run Derby hits Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Major League Baseball’s Jr. Home Derby event will be hosted at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, June 11.

According to MLB, the event is “a fun competition created for regional youth to showcase their talents and the opportunity to compete at the finals during 2022 MLB All-Star Week.”

Participants will be split into separate age divisions: 12U and 14U. Additionally, participants have the opportunity to advance through three levels of competition with champions for each age division advancing to the regional level, organizers said.

Regional champions will advance to the finals.

MLB states "all participants interested must register in advance and upload/bring age verification (Birth Certificate, Passport, or State ID) and Report Card, School ID, Online Screenshot of School Account (any school document that shows the athlete’s name, grade and date or school year)."

Those interested can register online at leagueapps.com.