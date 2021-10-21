MJBizCon highlights the products, businesses keeping cannabis in the green

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The largest and best way to make connections in cannabis is right here in Las Vegas this week with MJBizCon.

Entrepreneurs, business owners, and inventors are all under one roof and trying to help each other keep this billion-dollar industry deep into the green.

There are over 1,200 exhibitors here that are trying to push the envelope forward.

“You have to be an inventive, creative person simply to navigate the landscape of the cannabis industry,” said Cassandra Farrington, co-founder of MJBizDaily.

RELATED: Las Vegas cannabis industry reflects on a record year of financial growth

MJBizCon is one of the best places to see some American innovation.

One exhibitor is a nine-year veteran of the Marine Corps, and his idea could resolve restless nights for many struggling with PTSD.

“And really when I started utilizing medical cannabis, it was the first time I got a full night of sleep in I don’t know how many years,” said Bryan Buckley, the president/CEO of Helmand Valley Growers Company.

His company is currently doing studies involving hundreds of veterans, to see if marijuana is a scientific answer for PTSD.

SIMILAR: Cannabis industry leader advocates for helping those with minor possession charges

“We want to prove that it’s repeatable, accessible, and getting the same results,” said Buckley. “At that point, it’s kind of grounds complete. And that’s when we’ll have to go to the government and say, ‘We need to proceed with FDA trials to really prove how beneficial this can be.’”

Another product erases foul smells from existence.

“Everybody needs it. It’s great,” said Dr. Laura Haupert, the chief scientific officer with Cannabolish. “It’s an easy way to eliminate odor and make your life better and make everybody happy.”

And its applications go beyond cannabis.

“Asphalt, wastewater treatment, paper mills—you name it, it smells, we got it,” she said.

There are examples of ingenuity everywhere you look at MJBizCon. And a flourishing industry means we will only see more of it as time goes on.

“Man, ten years from now, this show is going to be easily twice the size,” said Farrington.

So far in year 10, there have been over 20,000 attendees. The final numbers are expected to come out Friday.