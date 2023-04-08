Mixed signals at southwest valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some pedestrians in the southwest valley are raising concerns because they claim flashing yellow arrows are activating at the same time as crosswalk signs.

They claim this is creating confusion and danger.

This is at the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Hacienda Avenue.

Some pedestrians who cross this street every day said they would like to see safety improvements.

John D'amato works at a nearby Walmart and said commuting daily is a struggle.

"People think I have that arrow so I have the right of way not the guy in the wheelchair," D'amato said.

D'amato's wife, Silver Jackson, walks with him to work every day because she's afraid he'll get hurt by himself.

"Something needs to be done. He can't walk," Jackson said. "I'm from Chicago and I've never experienced anything like this. It's ridiculous."

Although the Nevada Department of Transportation said they don't maintain this specific intersection, spokesperson Justin Hopkins told Channel 13 that flashing yellow arrows create less traffic and are safer.

Hopkins explained the flashing arrows mean drivers must yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians before making a left turn.

However, D'amato said there have been close calls.

"I almost got hit by a guy in a white car and he told me to get the f--- out of the way," D'amato said.

A 2013 study in Oregon found flashing yellow arrows at intersections led to more safety complaints from pedestrians.

County officials eventually put changes in place to reduce the number of incidents. Instead of the flashing yellow arrows turning on at the same time as the crosswalk signs, the signals were modified so the flashing arrow would turn on after pedestrians have crossed.

Nevada traffic law states drivers can face up to $500 in civil penalties for failing to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks.