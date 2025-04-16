Missing 16-year-old girl located safely, says North Las Vegas police

UPDATE APRIL 21, 2025

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, Zanaya'nycole Kelly has been located safely.

ORIGINAL REPORT

North Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in locating missing 16-year-old Zanaya'nycole Kelly, who they believe is in danger.

NLVPD said Kelly was last seen Monday, April 14, around 4 p.m. leaving her home in the 3200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Kelly is described as a Black female, 5'7" tall, and about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair. She has two nose piercings—one on each side—and her ears are also pierced.

NLVPD said Kelly was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie sweater and black Crocs.

NLVPD said there is a concern for her safety and well-being based on information learned in their investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.