Missing teen: 14-year-old last seen at Henderson home Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Ezekiel Cambe has been missing since Sunday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department hopes the public can assist in finding him.

The 14-year-old boy was last seen at his Henderson home at 3:20 p.m. wearing the following items:

Gray tank top

Gray shorts

Gray/silver bike

He is described as a six-foot-tall white boy with blue eyes and blond hair.

His family says he left the home due to being grounded and that he has high-functioning Autism.

Ezekiel has ran away before, he was found at Railroad Pass and at Smiths on South Boulder Highway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the HPD investigations unit at (702) 267-4750.