Update: Police locate 76-year-old man last seen in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE: 76-year-old William Duckro has been located after he was reported missing on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

(Original report) — A 76-year-old man is considered missing and endangered in Las Vegas on Monday morning.

William Duckro was last seen Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Pine Villa Avenue, near Alexander Road and Rancho Driver, according to a bulletin from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say Duckro stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing an army green shirt with the word "army" written on it, blue jeans, black shoes and a silver watch on his left wrist.

Duckro is also identifiable by a red heart tattooed on his left forearm, police noted.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.