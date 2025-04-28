Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Missing Paralympian found safe, says Las Vegas police

Family told Channel 13 he hadn't been heard from in over a week before he was found.
Samuel Ruddock
Courtesy Fran Ruddock
Samuel Ruddock
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Paralympic athlete who went missing in the Las Vegas area has been found safe, according to authorities.

Samuel Ruddock was reported missing to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on April 24, 2025. However, family members told Channel 13 he was last heard from on April 16.

Ruddock, 35, is originally from Great Britain and is a Paralympic gold medalist cyclist.

This is a developing report. Check back for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need