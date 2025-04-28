Missing Paralympian found safe, says Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Paralympic athlete who went missing in the Las Vegas area has been found safe, according to authorities.

Samuel Ruddock was reported missing to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on April 24, 2025. However, family members told Channel 13 he was last heard from on April 16.

Ruddock, 35, is originally from Great Britain and is a Paralympic gold medalist cyclist.

