Missing North Las Vegas man needs medications, left without phone or wallet, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help finding a 66-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday.

Gregory Jones was last seen on July 31, at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Jones is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has silver and black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, green shorts, and uses a red walker. He walks with a limp on his right side.

Jones suffered a stroke a little over a year ago and has high blood pressure. He takes medications for both. He is without his cellphone and wallet, and is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

