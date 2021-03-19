UPDATE: Missing Las Vegas teen has been located

1:15 P.M. UPDATE: Las Vegas police say that Bree Aldrich has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Las Vegas police are looking for 16-year-old Bree Aldrich.

She was last seen shortly before 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of Langhorne Creek St. (West Shelbourne/South Jones Boulevard).

AREA LAST SEEN



She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a flower design, blue jeans and socks. She did not have shoes on.

Adrich has brown hair and brown eyes and she is 5-feet tall and 115 pounds.

She may be in severe emotional distress and need medical assistance.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

