MISSING: Las Vegas police seek 16-year-old last seen near Clark High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for any information that could help them locate 16-year-old Ashley Moore, who is missing and considered endangered.

Moore was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 6:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Clark High School.

She was wearing a T-shirt, lounge pants, and a black backpack at the time of her disappearance, police said.

"She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police said of Moore.

Moore has blue eyes and blonde hair. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Police asked anyone who's seen her or knows where she might be to call them at 702-828-3111 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Hospitals were also asked to check their patient registries and notify police officers if Moore is listed.