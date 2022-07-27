LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on Wednesday, July 6.

Cesar Sandoval was last seen just before 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of Mariposa Avenue, in the area of St. Louis and Eastern avenues.

In a press release shared Wednesday, Las Vegas police said Sandoval was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Sandoval stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, police said. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar from an appendix removal.

Local hospitals were asked to check their patient registries and inform the Missing Persons Detail is Sandoval is among them.

Anyone with information about Sandoval and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.