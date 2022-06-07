MISSING: Las Vegas police seek 10-year-old last seen near Boulder Highway, Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for tips that could help them locate a missing 10-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Police say Casey Decker II was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road. Decker, nickname "Jaydee," was wearing a red and orange shirt with solid gray sleeves, "colorful" shorts and red Nike shoes.

The 10-year-old is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He also has a heart sticker tattoo on his neck," police said.

Decker may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 (during business hours) or the department's main line at 702-828-3111.