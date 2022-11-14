MISSING: Las Vegas police search for 10-year-old boy last seen Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for a 10-year-old boy who's been missing since Sunday morning.

Josiah Collins was last seen at 7:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Peak Drive.

Collins stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Collins is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111. The missing persons details can be reached during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.



