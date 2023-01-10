MISSING: 46-year-old man last seen driving Chevy Colorado on Thursday, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are searching for 46-year-old Matthew Kemper, who is missing and considered endangered.

Kemper was last seen Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:53 a.m. near the 1100 block of west Charleston Boulevard, which is between Industrial Road and the I-15 on-ramp.

Police say Kemper was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with Utah license plate G325FZ.

He stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

"He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information about Kemper and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.