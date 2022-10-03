MISSING: 24-year-old woman last seen walking to library in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home in North Las Vegas on Sept. 29.

Police say Jasmine Perry has bi-polar disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome. She "functions at about the level of a 12-year-old, and she's very trusting of strangers," they stated.

According to police, Perry left her home near Cheyenne High School at approximately 1:45 p.m. to walk to the library. The nearest public library to Cheyenne High School is the Alexander Library on Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard.

She is described as a Black female adult who stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, a short "afro" and a medium brown complexion, according to police.

Perry was last seen wearing eyeglasses with duct tape on them, a black shirt with spots, tan pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department "immediately" at 702-633-9111.