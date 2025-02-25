Missing 15-year-old girl found, LVMPD says

UPDATE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said the missing 15-year-old was found Monday night.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jasmine Walters was last seen on Feb. 24 at approximately 10 a.m. near the area of Alta Drive and Pavilion Drive in Summerlin.

Police considered her to be missing and endangered. She may be in emotional distress and in need of help.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine Walters and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will keep you updated with the latest.