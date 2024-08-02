LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV is highlighting a proud tradition that has been part of Nevada's culture for 67 years — Miss Rodeo Nevada.

This program not only promotes professional rodeo but also provides leadership opportunities for young women across our state.

Miss Rodeo Nevada 2024, Reno native Annemarie Vogedes, stopped by the KTNV studio Friday morning to discuss the importance of the sport and what people can expect from this year’s pageant. Watch my interview with her below.

Miss Rodeo Nevada 2024 Pageant kicks off this weekend at South Point

The Miss Rodeo Nevada 2024 Pageant kicks off in the morning with the horsemanship competition at the South Point Equestrian Center, starting at 8 a.m. During the horsemanship portion, candidates ride drawhorses — horses they have never seen or ridden before — to test their riding skills.

The pageant includes a full day of activities that test the contestants' rodeo knowledge, understanding of the history of the West, and more. Throughout the day, contestants earn points to qualify to become the next Miss Rodeo Nevada. The winner will compete in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in December.

For the past year, Vogedes has been traveling across the country, visiting schools to educate youth about various rodeo and western topics. Her platform, the Bulls, Broncs, and Branding program, promotes cattle branding through hands-on art projects for kids.

“The students get to one, come up with their own brands; two, make their own brands; and three, learn a little about Nevada history and our rural communities,” said Vogedes.

The Miss Rodeo Nevada Association is a 100% volunteer organization, and the queens do not receive payment for holding the title.

If you would like to support the association’s cause and efforts in educating the public, you can donate at missrodeonevada.com .

The association is also holding a couple of raffle giveaways.