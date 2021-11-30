Miss Nevada makes history as first openly transgender contestant in Miss USA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Miss Nevada's Kataluna Enriquez made history as the first openly transgender contestant to compete for the Miss USA title.

Back in June, Enriquez spoke to 13 Action News and shared what it meant to make history here in our state as the first transgender woman to earn the title of Miss Nevada.

PREVIOUS: Miss Nevada USA crowns transgender woman for first time

“When I was young I hoped one day to see someone like me on stage in Miss USA and not it just happens to me. I was the person I needed,” Enriquez said.

Enriquez also shared her thoughts on her Miss USA costume. She said on her social media that it was inspired by the colors of Nevada's national bird – the mountain blue bird.

It also included the Silver Star from the state flag and the crystals reflecting the night and glitters of the Las Vegas Strip

The winner of this year’s Miss USA was Elle Smith from Kentucky.