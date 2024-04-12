Watch Now
Miracle Flights hosts 2nd annual SOARée to support medical travel for sick children

There's a private jet flight prize on the table for attendees at Miracle Flights' event to raise money for sick children's medical travel. Shakeria Hawkins has this preview.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 16:05:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The local nonprofit Miracle Flights is set to host its second annual SOARée on Friday.

The event, which will take place at Thrive Aviation, is a fundraising event to support travel for sick children needing life-changing medical care.

The organization, which provides services to 700 children a month, emphasizes the event's importance in raising funds to give essential medical travel for children in need.

Attendees are asked to come prepared with their suitcases packed. Three lucky couples will win a Private Jet Flyaway Raffle Prize valued at $25,000.

“As the company continues to grow, we wanted to lock arms that were local here in Las Vegas to help them grow as Thrive continues to grow,” said Curtis Edenfield, CEO of Thrive Aviation.

Friday’s event has sold out, but those still interested in contributing can participate in a live auction hosted online at MiracleFlights.org.

