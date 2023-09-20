Watch Now
Flash flooding expected in Southern Nevada until Wednesday evening

Flooding in Clark County
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 20, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is in a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Low-lying and poor drainage areas can experience minor flooding.

"Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms," the Las Vegas weather service said. "Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."

Officials said up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen.

Areas that can expect flooding include, Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Paradise, the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Green Valley, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, Southern Highlands, Anthem, Mountains Edge, Nellis AFB, Summerlin, Aliante, Lone Mountain, The Motor Speedway and Centennial Hills.

Keep up to date on the weather at ktnv.com/weather.

