Flash flooding expected in Southern Nevada until Wednesday evening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is in a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said flooding is caused by excessive rainfall. Low-lying and poor drainage areas can experience minor flooding.

"Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms," the Las Vegas weather service said. "Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."

Wild storms! We’re seeing heavy downpours and small hail from t-storms drifting NNE. Already more than 1/2” near Silverado Ranch and parts of Green Valley. We will have some street flooding. #vegasweather @KTNV pic.twitter.com/v9bRG8dqxo — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) September 20, 2023

Officials said up to 1.25 inches of rain has fallen.

Areas that can expect flooding include, Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Paradise, the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, Green Valley, Enterprise, East Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, Southern Highlands, Anthem, Mountains Edge, Nellis AFB, Summerlin, Aliante, Lone Mountain, The Motor Speedway and Centennial Hills.

